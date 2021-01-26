close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2021

Security upgraded after fresh threat alert

National

BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: Security has been upgraded after the fresh threat alert issued to the government and law-enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about possible terrorist attacks targetting educational institutions, a source said. "The departments concerned have issued a fresh threat alert to the police and law-enforcement agencies in KP, asking for upgraded security measures. The threat alert noted that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has planned to carry out terrorist attacks on educational institutions and other places in Peshawar, Charsadda and other districts," the source said while quoting from the threat alert issued on Monday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan