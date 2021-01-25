ANP marks death anniversaries of Bacha Khan, Wali Khan

Observing the death anniversaries of their leaders Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, alias Bacha Khan, and his son Khan Abdul Wali Khan, the Awami National Party’s (ANP) Sindh chapter held events at district level on Sunday.

ANP workers held Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani for their leaders, following which the party leaders addressed the workers’ district-level events to highlight the achievements and sacrifices of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan for their non-violent and democratic principles.

Speakers at the events said that the two Pashtun leaders always stood by their principles as well as advocated for the rights of the oppressed people. “The entire Pashtun nation takes pride in their leaders,” said ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed while speaking to a condolence gathering held at the Bacha Khan Markaz.

He said that peace can be established in both Pakistan and Afghanistan by adopting the non-violent policies of Bacha Khan. Other speakers at the events said that the approach of non-violence by these great leaders should be followed by all Pashtuns.