Another burden has been placed on the shoulders of citizens who are already struggling to deal with uncountable financial challenges. The higher authorities have announced a Rs1.95 per unit increase in energy prices. It is unacceptable. Rising food prices have already made it so difficult for people to make ends meet. Now, a hike in power prices will dent their purchasing power. Before coming into power, the PTI had vowed to provide relief to citizens. Now, the sitting government is only increasing taxes and the prices of essential items. It hasn’t taken strict measures to control the prices of such commodities. Although the nation understands that the power sector has been facing a lot of financial problems, it is still not acceptable to put the entire burden on middle-class and poor citizens. The economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic has caused so many problems for people. Even a small increase in the prices of essential items creates so many problems for them. Electricity is a necessity for everyone. The government must think about the poor who cannot even purchase food items. How will they pay high electricity bills? These high prices will create a mess in the country. The government must revisit its policy and should decide against increasing electricity prices. Also, it should think of some ways to provide some relief to the already worried people of the country.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi