‘Domestic labour worst form of child abuse’

Islamabad: National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen said that the child domestic labour was one of the worst forms of child abuse.She said that child domestic labour was a bigger issue in big cities where out of school children join their mothers who are domestic worker.

Talking to APP here the other day, she said that nothing could be more inhuman and heinous than destroying the life of a child. She said that the strict legislation and implementation on it was only way to stop child domestic labour.

Commission preparing draft for child rights which would be launched soon, she added. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) this year was moving from commitment to action in the fight against child labour, she said.