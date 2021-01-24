Pesco threatens to disconnect power to plazas

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has threatened to disconnect power connections of commercial plazas and markets if their owners didn’t install power transformers separately for their commercial properties.

“Almost all shops and offices in the commercial plazas and markets are being run through the single electric meters which is putting burden on transmission lines and grid stations, causing frequent tripping of the system,” Attaur Rehman, the Pesco sub-divisional officer, told a meeting.

The assistant commissioner and president of traders body also attended the meeting in Oghi on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner Zainab Ahmad Cheema had summoned the meeting to address the issue of the prolonged power outage in Oghi and its suburbs.

The Pesco officials were told at the meeting that people particularly traders were bearing the brunt of the prolonged loadshedding and low voltage. The sub-divisional officers Attaur Rahman and Waqas Ahmad said that the power system was adversely affected as shops in the markets were receiving electricity through the single meters and the traders didn’t install electric transformers.

“We have already issued notices to the owners of the commercial markets and plazas to install their own power transformers and then supply electricity to the shops or else their power supply would be disconnected,” Rahman told the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema said that Pesco should first ensure that both sub-division 1 and sub-division 2 of Oghi worked efficiently. “You should ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city and its suburbs,” she said.