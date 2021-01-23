Gujrat police funds scam: NAB files supplementary reference, summons accused on Feb 4

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a supplementary reference in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case before an accountability court. The court, after receiving the supplementary reference, has summoned the accused on February 4.

In this case, the NAB had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer. As per NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyr funds, fake vouchers, pensions and alleged ghost employments.

It is pertinent to mention that top police officials, including Rai Ejaz and Kamran Mumtaz, were arrested by the NAB. Later, both of them had secured bails from the Lahore High Court. The NAB had arrested SP Kamran Mumtaz after his return from Australia where he had gone for attending a professional course. The Bureau has accused him of embezzling Rs550 million under different heads, including petrol bills, allowances and martyrs funds of the Police Department during his posting as Gujrat DPO (2015-16). The NAB has accused SSP Rai Ijaz of causing a loss of Rs700 million to the exchequer through alleged misappropriation of police funds during his posting as Gujrat DPO. According to NAB, Ijaz spent Rs1.3 billion funds in eight months and allegedly misappropriated millions of rupees. He is also accused of involvement in appointment of “ghost” police constables.

Ijaz’s father Rai Zameer, a former DPO of Gujrat, is also wanted in this case. The other accused who were arrested by the NAB in this case included former District Accounts Officer, Gujrat Chan Peer (2016-17), District Accounts Officer, Gujrat Muhammad Afzal (2014-16), Muhammad Fayyaz Naqdi Muharar DPO Office, Gujrat, Rameez Ahmad ex-constable DPO Office Gujrat, Muhammad Ashraf Senior Auditor Accounts Gujrat, Muhammad Asif Butt Bank Manager, Gujrat and Shakeel Ahmad, Bank Operation Manager, Gujrat.