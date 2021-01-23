close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

Appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem has been appointed Vice-Chancellor, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, DG Khan. He was currently working as Director Institute of Energy and Environment Engineering at PU. His area of expertise is chemical engineering and he joined Punjab University as Research Officer in 1992. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed and faculty members congratulated him.

