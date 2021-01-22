Yemen’s ambassador invites: Pak investments in oil and gas sector

KARACHI: The Yemeni Ambassador Mohammed Motahar Alashabi has invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in oil & gas sector in Yemen. He thanked Govt. of Pakistan for allowing 50 scholarship to Yemeni students for higher studies in Pakistan, large number of Yemeni students have completed their higher studies.

The ambassador was visiting Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Hon. Consul General of Yemen in Karachi and met Shariq Vohra President KCCI accompanied with SVP Saqib Goodluck, VP Shamsul Islam, former president Majyd Aziz, Atiq-ur-Rehman, other business leaders and exporters, to discuss enhancement of trade between investment between Yemen and Pakistan. Alashabi said that the Govt. of Pakistan is issuing online visas to Yemenis which will facilitate travelling of businessmen between the two countries. President KCCI Shariq Vohra said that Yemen and Pakistan have historic relationship and we welcome Yemeni businessmen to trade with Pakistan. Vohra explained country’s export potential of rice and pharmaceutical products to Yemen and hoped that with normalization of situation in Yemen, the trade will enhance between the two countries.

Dr. Baig said that OGDC & PPL have invested in oil blocks in Yemen and there exists a vast potential particularly in LPG sector. Baig said that a large Yemeni businessmen delegation attends Expo Pakistan every year and orders frozen chicken, cereals, leather slippers, confectionary, textile and electric fans. The Ambassador also attended meeting of women entrepreneurs committee of KCCI chaired by Durray Shehwar and discussed business opportunities for women entrepreneurs.