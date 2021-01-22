College students unhappy over PUâ€™s online exam policy

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) on Thursday notified that final examinations of each semester (BS/MS/M Phil programmes) at the university will only be conducted online.

The university, however, did not offer this facility to the students of the colleges affiliated with the Punjab University which has caused concern among the students of these colleges.

They have demanded the PU administration to offer online exam facility to the students of affiliated colleges as well. The universities are reopening from February 01 and many universities have issued schedule for on-campus physical exams.