Corruption eradicated from depts, says minister

LAHORE:Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan all the departments of Punjab have been strengthened with information technology.

He said by utilising IT in the official matters of the province, the government had eradicated corruption from the departments while a user-friendly environment has been created in all sectors of life.

Raja Yassir said this in a joint press conference with Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at Arfa Software Technology Park. The minister said, “We have strong belief in practical work rather than highlighting personalities.”

He added it was due to the sincere efforts of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) now Punjab was leading in the field of IT across Pakistan and even PITB was providing assistance to other provinces in different fields.

Answering a question, the minister said, “We have no plan to close Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) rather we were struggling to enhance the standard of education in Punjab with a positive collaboration and support of PHEC and Higher Education Department Punjab.”

We have saved time and money of common people by introducing ePay App. Citizen of Punjab can pay their token tax, E-challan etc with the help of IT without wasting time and money, the minister said. Raja Yassir said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in the guidance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar the government is facilitating construction industry in the province. For the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis we have offered different online facilities for them. We are offering training courses for online business which will be helpful for the youth to start their own online business. With the help of e-Transfer App now teachers from school and college education can apply for their transfers online without visiting offices, giving bribe or getting favours of politicians, the minister concluded.