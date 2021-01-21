Train kills three of a family

MALAKWAL: Three members of a family died when a train hit their car at Chak Saida near here on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, Ahmed Yar, 70, Aamir Iqbal, 22, and Shawaiz Ahmed, 17, were travelling in a car and the car driver tried to cross a level crossing when a train hit them, leaving Aamir and Shawaiz dead on the spot, while Ahmed Yar died in a Malakwal hospital.