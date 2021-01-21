Three passers-by among five killed in Lakki Marwat firing

LAKKI MARWAT: Five persons, including three passers-by, were killed near Mohalla Baghban in Lakki City on Wednesday, police said.

They said that Said Alam and Awal Khan, residents of Tajori, were heading to their homes after they were released from the Sub-Jail Lakki when their rivals opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, both of them and a passer-by identified as Khadim were killed on the spot while two passers-by, Jehangir and Muhammad Gul, sustained serious injuries.

After the incident, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to the City Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The police closed the exit points to arrest the culprits but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the passers-by staged a protest over non-availability of the doctors at the hospital.

They placed the bodies in Kargil Chowk on Bannu-Mianwali Road and blocked it for traffic. The protesters led by Awami National Party activists Latifullah Khan and Humayun Khan, chanted slogans against the district administration.