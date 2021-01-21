Two maids held on robbery charges

Two housemaids were arrested for their alleged involvement in a house robbery on Wednesday. Police said the women, Sardaran Bibi and Mehnaz, had robbed Rs1.9 million from a bungalow in Defence. The owner of the house had called the maids for routine work, and he informed the police helpline after the incident. Police said the gang leader, Zafar, managed to escape along with the looted cash.

Shopkeeper injured

A milk shop owner was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Police said the incident took place when two suspects riding a motorcycle arrived at the shop and made an attempt to loot cash. The injured, 27-year-old Nisar, son of Jamal Din, was taken to the JPMC.