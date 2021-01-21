TPL Insurance partners with Sastaticket, a one-stop shop for travel related services

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first Direct Insurance Company, has partnered with Sastaticket, a one-stop shop for all travel related services, based in Karachi.

Following the partnership, customers will have access to TPL’s Travel Insurance products while they compare airline and hotel prices on Sastaticket.pk. Additionally, Sastaticket customers will get coverage of up to Rs. 100,000, including protection against accidental death, permanent total disability, medical evacuation and loss of baggage and CNIC.

The insurer will also introduce Sastaticket on the TPL Insurance App, as a stepping stone towards building a digital marketplace for its customers. Users will be able to buy domestic airline tickets directly from the App and bundle them with insurance without any hassle. Customers can also redeem their points on the TPL Insurance App to make the purchase.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance said, “The insurance and travel industries are constantly evolving in Pakistan. I am confident that our collaboration with Sastaticket will further enhance our service and offerings for the new tech generation. ”

Shazil Mehkari, CEO, Sastaticket said, “We believe that customers have started realizing the importance of Insurance when it comes to domestic or international travel. TPL Insurance’s tech expertise has helped us transform the customer journey provided by Sastaticket with the integration of our portals.”****