‘Rajkumari has disturbed govt’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that if the narrative of PDM was wrong then why the Prime Minister daily convened the meetings of his spokespersons. In a statement here on Wednesday, she said Rajkumari had disturbed the government; therefore, the spokespersons were having sleepless nights, she alleged.