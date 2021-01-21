close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

‘Rajkumari has disturbed govt’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that if the narrative of PDM was wrong then why the Prime Minister daily convened the meetings of his spokespersons. In a statement here on Wednesday, she said Rajkumari had disturbed the government; therefore, the spokespersons were having sleepless nights, she alleged.

Latest News

More From Lahore