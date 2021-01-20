Two robbers kill citizen on resistance, one arrested

LAHORE: Robbers killed a citizen and injured his friend in the Racecourse Police Station limits Tuesday night.

Police have arrested one robber while his accomplice escaped from the crime scene. The deceased person has been identified as Ijaz, a resident of Baghbanpura while his friend as Ashfaq. They were on their way on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them and looted cash. Ijaz resisted the robbers over which they opened firing and as a result, both friends sustained bullet injuries. Ijaz died on the spot while Ashfaq was shifted to a hospital. Police reached the crime scene and arrested one of the robbers. Further investigation is under way.