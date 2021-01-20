PSP urges Imran to withdraw decision of census approval

KARACHI: Urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw his decision of approving the controversial census, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that despite all the incompetencies of the federal government, his party’s politics had remained positive.

Kamal said his party had neither become a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement nor had it criticised the government. “Let this controversial census remain controversial as it was for the past three years.” He warned that “if the people of Karachi take matters in their own hands, the provincial government and the federation will not be able to blame anyone”.

Addressing a meeting of the PSP’s central executive committee and national council, he claimed that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) had plundered the rights and resources of the people of Sindh. “By reducing the population of Karachi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] has imposed the PPP and the Waderas on the people of Sindh for many decades to come,” he lamented.

“It is clear that the PTI-led federal government is actually providing support to the PPP in Sindh while the PPP is facilitating the PTI-led federal government.”

Kamal said the PSP will observe the attitude of the rulers on the census for a few days and then hold sit-ins in every area of the city.

He said that despite the mammoth public rally against the approval of the census, if the government turns a deaf ear and a blind eye to the issue, people would take to the streets and the government would be responsible for any untoward situation. “We are ready to die. If the government and the state want to kill the citizens of Pakistan, I will stand at the forefront with the people. If the government fires bullets, we will not back down.”