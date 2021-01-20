KDA asked when outstanding dues of retirees will be paid

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Karachi Development Authorityâ€™s (KDA) counsel to submit a time frame mentioning the specific dates for the payment of the remaining outstanding dues to retired KDA employees.

Hearing petitions pertaining to the payment of outstanding dues of over 1,000 retired KDA employees, the SHCâ€™s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked the KDA officer about compliance with the courtâ€™s orders for ensuring that the outstanding dues were settled by December 31, 2020.

The KDAâ€™s director general said that 10 per cent of the pensionary benefits have already been paid to 1,406 retired employees, and sought time to submit a time frame for the payment of the remaining. The court directed the KDAâ€™s officer to submit the time frame by January 27.

The SHC had earlier rejected the request of the finance director of the KDA to allow six more monthsâ€™ time to settle the liability of the petitioners.

The court had directed the inspection team-II member to liquidate the attached TDRs, NIT units and defence saving certificates amounting to Rs821,788,754 or for any other amount and by adjusting the proceeds towards the subject liability of pension.

The court had also ordered that the salaries of KDA officers of grade 17 and above be stopped with effect from January 1, 2021 if the post-retirement benefits were not settled by the end of 2020.

Promotions

The SHC directed the colleges secretary to submit a compliance report with regard to the promotion of physical education directors, DPO lecturers and librarians from grade 17 to grade 18 within 20 days. On a petition against the non-promotion of government lecturers, the colleges secretary said the physical education director and lecturers in grade 17 will be promoted to grade 18 within 15 days. He said that after this exercise, promotion of grade 18 officers to grade 19 will begin. The court directed the colleges secretary to submit a compliance report by February 3.