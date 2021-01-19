Goal-line tech to be used in Betfred Cup semi-finals

EDINBURGH: Chief executive Neil Doncaster is looking forward to seeing goal-line technology used for the first time in a Scottish Professional Football League competition.The Hawk-Eye system, which was installed at Hampden Park by the Scottish Football Association last year, will be available across both the weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final matches as well as February’s final.

St Johnstone face Hibernian on Saturday, before Livingston take on St Mirren the following day.SPFL chief Doncaster said: “The introduction of goal-line technology to an SPFL competition for the first time is an exciting development.

“This is a system that has been proven to function quickly and effectively time and again.“Indeed, we saw first-hand exactly how well it works when it was used in the Scottish Cup final in December.

“This is a positive step for the competition and we look forward to seeing the new system in action at the weekend and again at the final in February.”The tried and tested technology is programmed to alert the referee within a second of the ball crossing the line, using multiple cameras to ensure every angle is covered and removing any doubt from the most important decision in the game.As well as football, Hawk-Eye technology is now used in cricket, tennis and rugby union, in addition to a range of other sports.