US welcomes first woman DPO’s posting

PESHAWAR: The United States embassy and its consulate general in Peshawar have welcomed the posting of Sonia Shamroz as first-ever woman district police chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US mission congratulated the newly posted DPO Lower Chitral.In a statement, it said that in 2018, the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs sponsored Sonia’s participation in the International Public Safety Association Conference in Washington DC.