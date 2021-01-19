US welcomes first woman DPO’s posting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The United States embassy and its consulate general in Peshawar have welcomed the posting of Sonia Shamroz as first-ever woman district police chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The US mission congratulated the newly posted DPO Lower Chitral.In a statement, it said that in 2018, the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs sponsored Sonia’s participation in the International Public Safety Association Conference in Washington DC.