close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2021

US welcomes first woman DPO’s posting

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: The United States embassy and its consulate general in Peshawar have welcomed the posting of Sonia Shamroz as first-ever woman district police chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US mission congratulated the newly posted DPO Lower Chitral.In a statement, it said that in 2018, the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs sponsored Sonia’s participation in the International Public Safety Association Conference in Washington DC.

Latest News

More From Peshawar