Smart lockdown extended to 2 cities

LAHORE:The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in two cities in hot spot areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases amidst the rising second wave of corona virus.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Monday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hots pot areas of Gujranwala and Lahore till 25 January and 29 January respectively.

The smart lockdown in Lahore district has been imposed in 17 hots pot areas in four towns, including Allama Iqbal Town, Cantonment, Ravi Town and Samanabad Town. In Gujranwala district, the smart lockdown has been imposed in three areas in Gujranwala and Wazirabad Tehsils.

outlets sealed for breaching SOPs: The district administration continued its operation against violation of Corona SOPs and sealed many businesses here on Monday.

Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah in Gaddafi Stadium area sealed restaurants for breaching Corona SOPs. The sealed restaurants included Fazal Haq Restaurant, Dera Restaurant and Mattah Mecca Restaurant. Their managers have been arrested. An FIR has been registered. City Assistant Commissioner Faisan Ahmed in Tehsil City areas sealed Konica Photo Lab and AR Electronics over SOPs violations.