Five students hurt as school van overturns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Five students were slightly injured after their school bus overturned near Baloch Colony on Monday. Ambulances from different welfare organistions reached the scene and transported the injured students to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the incident took place due to speeding. They said the bus overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle.