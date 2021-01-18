COVID-19 claims18 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: Eighteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 922 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,793 in the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 10,945 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 922 people, or 8.42 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 2,577,063 tests, which have resulted in 235,576 positive cases, which means that 9.14 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.61 per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,159 patients are currently under treatment: 17,190 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 956 at hospitals, while 872 patients are in critical condition, of whom 89 are on life support. He added that 691 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 213,624, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.68 per cent. The CM said that out of the 922 fresh cases of Sindh, 721 (or 78.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 219 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 190 from District East, 141 from District Central, 84 from District Korangi, 59 from District Malir and 28 from District West. As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 38 new cases, Dadu 32, Mirpurkhas 17, Badin 13, Naushehroferoze and Khairpur 11 each, Larkana nine, Jamshoro eight, Kashmore six, Ghotki and Umerkot five each, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Sujawal three, Kambar two, and Tharparkar, Sukkur and Thatta one each, he added.The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his

provincial government.