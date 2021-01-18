High prices

For many low-income households, a breakfast meal of eggs and bread was at least affordable. However, a sudden rise in the prices of eggs has deprived the people of this meal too. It is shocking to see that the authorities are not doing anything to keep the prices under control. The sad truth of our society is that our leaders are not connected with the people. No one actually knows how it is to live on minimum wages. The plight of the poor is only highlighted when leaders have to run their election campaigns. Once they’re voted into power, they forget about the promises they made.

Every other day, the prices of essential commodities increase, making it extremely difficult for the salaried individuals to meet their expenses. It is hoped that the ruling elite will at least try to understand the financial difficulties of the people. They must make sincere efforts to control the prices.

Hamza Jamal

Karachi