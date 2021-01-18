District govt starts closing Sahulat Bazaars

LAHORE:The district government has silently started closing Sahulat Bazaars established to provide relief to the consumers from overcharging as it has failed to implement official rate lists in these special bazaars.

The government was also facing criticism over unavailability of majority of vegetables and fruits at these bazaars. Shadman Sahulat Bazaar is functional properly as it is located in the vicinity of the government officers’ residence. No relief for the public from increasing prices of perishable items. Rates of majority of vegetables have further increased. Overcharging continues in the absence of a check from the authorities concerned.

The price of chicken meat for live bird was further reduced by Rs 11 fixed at Rs 148 per kg, while it sold at Rs 160 per kg, and meat by Rs 13 per kg, at Rs 215 per kg, and sold Rs 230 to 260 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at 36 to 38 per kg, B-Grade Rs 32 to 34 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg, potato white gained by Rs 3 per kg, was fixed Rs 24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 60 to 65 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 52 to 56 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 80 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 305 to 310 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price was declined by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 285 to 290 per kg, and sold at Rs 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Spinach farm gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, spinach local was ghained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at 25 to 27 per kg, both sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and Zucchini long reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Lady finger was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 195 to 202 per kg, sold at Rs 300.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 200 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs 280 to 320 per kg, B-grade by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 170 to 177 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was unchnaged at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg, and cabbage by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was unchnaged at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, not available, carrot fixed at Rs 34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs upto 50 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 8 to 10 per bundle, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per bundle. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Turnip was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Radish was increased by Rs 8 one per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs 40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Mongray was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 76 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Mustard leaves were gained by Rs 14 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Sweet Potato was reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold upto Rs 50 to 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 42 to 127 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 140 to 180 per kg.