124 rescue drivers take oath

LAHORE: An oath-taking ceremony of fifth short-course for 124 rescue drivers was held at Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG took the oath and congratulated rescuers on their successful completion of professional training and becoming part of rescue family as well. He said Rescue 1122 Punjab rescued over 8.9 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004, and Emergency Services Academy trained over 19,000 rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004. He said that the Team of Emergency Services Academy has become the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia for international disaster response.