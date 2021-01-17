City has become landfill site: PML-N

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is spending billions in Taunsa and has turned the provincial metropolis into a landfill site.

Azma Bukhari was responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here on Saturday. She said there was a race among the incompetent ministers to make the beautiful Lahore stink further.

There are three provincial ministers and two federal ministers from Lahore but today none of them dares visit his own constituency in the city due to uncollected and scattered waste, which has turned the city into a Kachra Kundi, she said.

“The day these ministers go to their respective constituencies people will greet them with shoppers full of garbage,” she said and warned the day Maryam Nawaz turned towards Islamabad, it would be the last day of the government.