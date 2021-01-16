PPP demands resignation of aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday demanded the resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia. While reacting on reports of confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia, Information Secretary PPP, Shahzia Atta Marri said, “The confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia is denigration of Pakistan and it is a clear proof that the prime minister is incompetent for running the government affairs.”