close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2021

PPP demands resignation of aviation minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday demanded the resignation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia. While reacting on reports of confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia, Information Secretary PPP, Shahzia Atta Marri said, “The confiscation of PIA plane in Malaysia is denigration of Pakistan and it is a clear proof that the prime minister is incompetent for running the government affairs.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan