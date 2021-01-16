Aamer Manzoor restored as state TV's MD

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has restored Aamer Manzoor as the managing director of the state-run television. he was removed by the corporation's board of directors on January 1st, reported Geo TV.

The cabinet has also approved the dismissal of the three directors appointed through a notification issued on November 27 last year. They included Shahzada Naeem Bokhari, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Waseem Raza.