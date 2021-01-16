Doctor booked for keeping sister in confinement

LAHORE:Kahna police has registered a case against a doctor for keeping his sister in confinement for four years.

Police rescued the girl Shabnam, who was confined in a house in 4F Valencia Town, Kahna Halloki for the last four years, a day ago. The girl sought help from her neighbour Chaudhry Jamil. The girl told the police that her brother Dr Fraz and his wife Afshan Aslam had confined her to the house for the last four years to get her share from the property.