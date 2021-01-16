Country saved from bankruptcy: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that all sections of society must ensure self-accountability to eradicate corruption as it destroys institutions.

The governor said this while addressing the Family Physicians Conference at Governor’s House. Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the country was in the hands of honest leadership and it would be made a truly welfare state. Oppression and injustice will be eradicated from society and there will be no political interference in the institutions. He said that the PTI government had saved the country from economic bankruptcy and its policies would also set the country on the road to progress.

He said that the Prime Minister's Health Insurance Programme was no less than a revolution in the field of health. Telemedicine Centres have been successfully developed during corona. These centres are now being established in other areas of Punjab, including Sahiwal, he added. The governor said that the government was using all its resources for public welfare instead of adopting temporary policies. Chaudhry Sarwar said the government was taking practical steps for the provision of health, education facilities and clean drinking water in the country. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will provide clean drinking water to the people very soon.

The governor while appreciating services rendered by the doctors during COVID19, said that frontline healthcare workers deserved to be appreciated. At the end of the ceremony, the governor presented shields to doctors for their excellent services during the pandemic and to the families of those doctors who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, Dr Sohail Chughtai from London, President of the Academy of Family Physicians of Pakistan, Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian, Senior Vice-President Dr Saeed Ahmad, General Secretary Dr Tariq Chaudhry, Vice-President Dr Naheed Nadeem, Finance Secretary Dr Ahmad Naveed Bhatti among others were present on the occasion.