CTD officials to get high risk allowance

The officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police will get a high risk allowance among other perks.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, in suppression of the departmentâ€™s circular of March 15, 2008, the department has allowed a high risk allowance, a special pay and a special allowance for the CTD officials with effect from January 1, 2021.

The high risk allowance, in line with the Rapid Response Force and the Special Security Unit, will be given to all executive and ministerial staff, and a 20 per cent special pay on initial corresponding pay scales revised on July, 1, 2017, and a 20 per cent special allowance on initial corresponding pay scales revised on July 1, 2017, will also be given.