PPP, MQM together responsible for plight of Karachi, says JI city chief

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are together responsible for the destruction of Karachi; whereas, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also did nothing for the city during the two-and-a-half years of its federal government.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Friday as he addressed a demonstration in the Nursery area as part of the party’s ongoing campaign for the rights of Karachi.

“If the MQM has reservations on the census, why does it not detach from the government?” he asked. He also criticised the Muttahida for what he said remaining silent on the indefinite increase in the quota system.

The JI city chief lamented that the students of Karachi did not get admissions to medical colleges of Sindh. “We want to ask Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah whether Karachi is a part of Sindh or not,” he said.

It was announced that the JI would hold a protest march and sit-in in District Central today (Saturday) at 5 pm as part of its campaign. Another demonstration would be held tomorrow (Sunday) in front of Allah Din Park.

Participants of the demonstration held banners and placards inscribed with slogans that criticised the census figures of Karachi and quota system, and called for immediate local government elections in the city.

The JI city chief also criticised other political parties for not speaking against K-Electric (KE). All the parties were united when it came to the KE, he remarked. The PPP has been ruling the province for 13 years but Karachi has not been given rights till date, Rehman said, adding that the MQM had been part of all governments and it sold the mandate of the people of Karachi in every era.

Criticising Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal, the JI city chief said he did not create a single new project for the city. He also talked about various issues of Karachi such as unavailability of drinking water and lack of transportation. “The tragedy is that there is no public transport here, metro bus and train are running in Lahore and metro is being built in Multan. What is the crime of the citizens of Karachi for whom transport is not running?” he asked.