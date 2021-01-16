Classes for ninth to 12th graders to resume on Monday

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said classes from class IX to XII will start on January 18 while the rest of the classes will start on February 1.

Talking to the media on Friday, Ghani said it was decided in the National Command and Operation Centre meeting that in the first phase, classes from IX to XII would start on January 18 while classes from primary to VIII and universities would start on February 1.

He, however, said that the decision of opening all the educational institutions on February 1 was not final . The Covid-19 situation would be reviewed once again and then a final decision would be made on February 1, he explained.