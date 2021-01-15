KSRelief distributes 22,550 winter kits among deserving people

ISLAMABAD: Yet another time in the current winter, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) of Saudi Arabia has distributed about 22,550 winter kits among the deserving people, residing in Chitral, Swat and Shangla districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding areas of the federal capital in collaboration with the NDMA, the KP government and the Islamabad Capital administration. About 135,300 individuals benefited from the project, which costs US$1,258,164.

According to the Saudi mission, each package comprises two quilts, shawls of men and women, nine pairs of socks and warmers for both men and women of the needy families living in the colder regions. The KSRelief said: “We are proud that we had completed this challenging project in a very short span of time and in harsh and extremely cold weather with the help of the Government of Pakistan.”

The targeted areas were at very high peaks with no proper roads and with little or no facilities. The effort was one of the humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in the country's northern region. The center also undertook a similar exercise in other parts of the colder region a couple of weeks ago, the sources said.