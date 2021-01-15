Man shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Jalal Abad area here on Thursday.

SHO of City Police Station Noman Javed told reporters that they have started an investigation to arrest the assailants. The deceased was identified as Gohar Ayub, 25, who had moved from Bannu to Mansehra and was living in a rented house in Jalal Abad area on Major Ayub Khan road.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Javed said that according to preliminary investigation, the slain had got married and shifted to the area with his wife. Gang busted: Meanwhile, the police have busted a robbers’ gang and also recovered stolen goods in Ghazikot area.

Sub-Inspector Ashraf Awan told reporters that the three-member gang was involved in robberies in the posh Ghazikot Township and other parts of the district.

“We have been expecting a breakthrough in investigations of robberies and dacoities taking place in the city and its suburbs; this is why the names of the arrested robbers are being kept secret,” said Awan.