QAU launches ezBike service for students, staff

Islamabad : Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor on Thursday launched ezBike, Pakistan’s first electric bike sharing service for the students of university.

This service has been introduced in facilitation by QAU Alumni Association which has already undertaken number of initiatives to facilitate QAU students at the campus.

With launch of this facility, QAU has become first Pakistani university where students and staff will use electric bikes to move from One place to another within campus.

Speaking on the occasion, QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the initiative and hoped that the students and the university staff would benefit from this cheap and environment friendly bike for travelling within the campus.

The CEO Roamer Pakistan briefed that these easy-to-use electric bikes are already at at high demand across Islamabad and made available for use by the general public.

Users reserve, unlock and pay for their rides using the ezBike app and then drive themselves to their destinations, he added.

He informed that EzBike is the cheapest, most convenient, most environmentally-friendly, and most women-empowering form of shared mobility in Pakistan.