No more tests?

Pakistan has reported more than half a million Covid-19 cases. In the last two months, the country witnessed a sudden surge in the cases. However, many people argue that the number of cases in our country is less than that in other countries, but this isn’t the case. The number of daily tests in our country is not enough. To get the complete picture of the situation, the government needs to make tests accessible even for those people who are reluctant to get tested.

It has been a year that the world is fighting to get rid of this virus, but our government has not been able to create awareness among the people about this deadly virus. The government needs to make the people understand the dangerous effects of the virus so that they can take precautionary measures to protect themselves against it.

Hammal Diljan

Turbat