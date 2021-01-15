Mian Aslam Iqbal gives deadline for achieving zero-waste target

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing a press conference at DGPR office on Thursday said the zero waste target will be achieved by the evening of January 15 as the Lahore Waste Management Company has removed 85 per cent garbage from the city.

Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on this occasion. The minister stated that one billion and five crore rupees were annually spent on cleaning Lahore city in 2009; but when the PML-N government awarded cleanliness contract to two foreign companies, the amount rose to seven billion rupees in 2010 and the expenditure further escalated to 14 billion rupees in 2018. Meanwhile, special grants given on special occasions were in addition to this budget.

Giving the details, the minister mentioned that USD 320 million contract was signed with these companies with a time-period of seven years and 70 per cent amount was paid in dollars. Work charge employees were hired for foreign companies through Suleman and Company and Skill Hub and crores of rupees were given to these companies during the last eight years. There was an ambiguity in the agreements and the forensic audit report has also been received.

He said the LWMC was the legitimate owner of all the machinery after the expiry of the agreement under RFP. When this condition was given the shape of an agreement, the representatives of the former government changed the agreement in connivance with the foreign companies, he said. Thus, the PML-N government picked the pockets of the poor nation in the name of cleanliness. When the LWMC took control of machinery after the expiry of the agreement, the minister further told that 35 per cent machinery was operational while 65 per cent equipment was non-operational. In this way, the past government ruined the cleanliness system of Lahore city, he regretted but the incumbent government will improve the cleanliness system, he assured.

Meanwhile, the minister regretted that national resources were also looted in the name of mechanical sweepers. Giving the details, he disclosed that money was received by placing trackers at private vehicles instead of putting them at mechanical sweepers.

The audit report has recommended recovering seven billion rupees from these companies, he said. Those who claimed that they have not done corruption of even a single penny, details prove that the amount of their corruption goes into billions, he said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assigned me to oversee a cleanliness drive on January 2 when 25 thousand ton garbage was lying on the roads and another 5 thousand ton filth was added every day. Till Thursday, just 1200 ton garbage has been left which will be removed by Friday (today). Replying to the questions, the minister said that a forensic audit report has been originated which will be tabled before the public accounts committee and the matter is also under deliberation in NAB. To another question, the minister said that the local body system is essential to solving public problems at the grassroots and local bodies elections will be held as soon as permission is granted by NCOC.

To another question, the minister maintained that the looters being held for accountability are not ordinary people but magicians and their wizard works. They are acrobats and their jugglery worked even in cleanliness contracts, he stressed. The LWMC has started a cleanliness operation and five billion rupees will be saved, he said.

The PTI believes in strengthening institutions to get best results. The past governments tried to derail the system and institutions were weakened through political appointments but this would not happen now, Mian Aslam Iqbal stated while replying to another question.