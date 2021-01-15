3 children, grandmother burnt in house fire

LAHORE:Three children and their grandmother were burnt to death due to fire broke out in their house in Wahdat Colony on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Abeera, 8, Hadi, 5, Hanan, 1, children of Najam and Rukhsana, 52, children’s grandmother. As per details, a fire broke out reportedly due to a gas heater in a house in Shahid Colony, Aabpara stop where a grandmother, two minor girls and their brother were trapped inside a room. Locals of the areas rushed to the spot after seeing the smoke coming out of the house. Upon being informed, the fire fighters rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims in a critical condition. The injured woman and three children were shifted to the hospital. However, all the four died in hospital.

Man killed; 2 held: Manawan investigation police arrested a woman and her paramour for killing her husband. The victim Amir’s wife Abida had illicit relations with one Faisal and both wanted to marry. They planned to kill Amir, an obstacle to their marriage. On the day of the incident, Faisal shot at Amir in the head, resulting into his death on the spot.

Meanwhile, Lahore police registered 138 cases and arrested 260 criminals during the last two days. Three Ak-47s, 81 rifles, 111 pistols and 3,360 bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused. CCPO said that operation was carried out against those who sheltered criminals involved in murder, attempted murder and robbery incidents.

injured: Seven persons were injured when a van overturned near Qazalbash Chowk, Raiwind Road on Thursday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the five injured persons to hospital and two persons were treated for minor injuries on the spot.

Meanwhile, four persons were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a van on Raiwind Road. The injured persons identified as Nasreen, Ghulam Haider and Javed Iqbal were shifted to hospital.

Bodies: Police handed over the bodies of three, including a man and his two daughters to the family without autopsy. Zia had committed suicide after killing his two daughters in Raj Garh, Sanda a day ago. Sanda police also registered a case against Zia for killing his two daughters.

cheque dishonour: Shahdara investigation police arrested a man in cheque dishonour case from Sheikhupura. The accused Umair Usman had given a bogus cheque worth Rs3.5 lakh to Muhammad Ajmal for business transaction.

Girl rescued: Police rescued a girl who was confined to a house in 4F Valencia Town, Kahna Haloki for the last four years. The girl sought help from her neighbour Chaudhry Jamil. She told him that her brother had confined her for four years to get her share from the property. On being informed, the police rescued the girl.