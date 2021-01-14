BoK goes digital to expand market share

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK), with a network of 179 branches & 11 sub-branches, has gone live with collaboration of certain international entities.

A press release said the process was carried out by Temenos’ Middle East implementation partner based in Pakistan, National Data Consultant (NdcTech).

Temenos technology will support the bank in offering differentiated retail, SME and corporate banking products, including accounts, time deposits and loans for both Islamic and conventional banking.

Temenos agile and fully integrated architecture enables Bank of Khyber to quickly roll out new functionality and services. NdcTech’s expertise in Pakistani market helped to comply with local requirements and best practices.

Temenos’ digital banking platform supports BoK’s strategic objectives to increase its market share and drive sustainable growth by optimizing its banking operations and reducing operational costs. Temenos open API technology will help BoK to provide digital experiences to its customers.

Ihsan Ullah Ihsan, managing director BoK, said that they were delighted to have joined hands with Temenos/NdcTech for digitalization of the Bank of Khyber. He said this step would enhance their market share and deliver better services and products for customers in the 21st century.

NdcTech is an award-winning partner of Temenos, the world’s leading banking software, providing unmatched services and innovations to financial institutes and banks.