Anjuman Islah-e-Afghana centenary: ANP to launch week-long celebrations to pay homage to Bacha Khan from Jan 20

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) would launch week-long centenary celebrations of the Anjuman Islah-e-Afghana on January 20.

The Anjuman Islah-e-Afghana (forum for social reforms of the Afghans) was founded by the late Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan aka Bacha Khan in 1921.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the ANP provincial spokesperson and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour said the centenary celebrations would be launched at the party’s headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz, in Peshawar on January 20 in the presence of the provincial and central leadership of the party. “The ANP will observe the joint death anniversary of Bacha Khan and his son Khan Abdul Wali Khan from January 20 to 26,” she said, adding, functions would subsequently be held all over the province and also in Quetta and Karachi.

“We will organise seminars, functions and study circles in connection with the centenary of the Anjuman Islah-e-Afghana, which was later converted into Khudai Khidmatgar Movement,” said Samar Bilour.

The members of the ANP provincial information committee were also present during the press conference.

She said that the social reforms organisation was converted into Khudai Khidmatgar Movement in 1928 and made great contributions to the freedom movement and social, political, educational and economic reforms in Pakhtun society.

Samar Bilour said that Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan had laid the foundation of “Azad Schools” for imparting modern education to the Pakhtun children. She recalled that the number of these schools rose to more than 100 in a short span of time despite opposition from segments of religious elements and British colonial rulers.

“Bacha Khan and his Khudai Khidmatgar companions had also started first-ever magazine in 1928 to promote Pashto language, literature and journalism in the Pakhtun-belt of the then sub-continent. She said the Pakhtun magazine has been regularly published by the Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre.

The ANP provincial spokesperson said that Khan Abdul Wali Khan continued the mission of Bacha Khan to create political awareness among the Pakhtuns. “Being a true heir of his father, Khan Abdul Wali Khan had promoted the politics of non-violence, peace and democracy in Pakistan,” she said. She added that Wali Khan played a pivotal role in the writing and approval of the 1973 Constitution.

Samar Bilour said the ANP contributed greatly for the promotion of democracy, supremacy of parliament and rule of law in the country and rendered numerous sacrifices for peace at a time when militancy and terrorism was at its peak in Pakistan.

She said that under the leadership of Asfandyar Wali Khan the ANP not only fought against terrorism and militancy but also won provincial and political rights for the province through the 18th Amendment in 1973 Constitution.