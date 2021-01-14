Parts of human body found in garbage dump

Body parts of a man were found in a garbage dump in the Lyari area of Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, the body parts were found within the limits of the Kalakot police station and were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

SHO Asif Munawar said some parts of the body, including head, neck, shoulder and a leg, were missing and police were trying to trace the identity of the deceased. Further investigations are under way.