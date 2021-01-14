‘Cooperative dept working to be improved’

LAHORE:Effective measures will be adopted for improving working of Punjab's Cooperatives Department, said Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat while chairing a meeting of the Cooperatives Department at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Secretary cooperatives, secretary finance and officers concerned were present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the development plans and assets of the department of cooperatives while secretary cooperatives gave a briefing. The meeting decided to bring legal amendments for the use of frozen funds of the department. The proposal to set up a Cooperative Development Fund to consolidate all scattered funds was agreed upon. It was also decided to set up a board of directors to auction the properties of the department and make effective use of available funds. Raja Basharat said the process of transparent auction of department-owned properties free from court cases should be started immediately.