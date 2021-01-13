Covid kills 22 more in Sindh as another 1,064 test positive

Twenty-two more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,064 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,730 in the province.

According to officials, most of the latest deaths have occurred in Karachi. They have also pointed out that infections and hospitalisation of critically ill patients are on the rise in the city.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 12,566 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,064 people, or 8.5 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,511,315 tests, which have resulted in 228,949 positive cases, which means that 9.12 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at 1.6 per cent in Sindh. He said that 15,980 patients are currently under treatment: 15,061 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 907 at hospitals, while 820 patients are in critical condition, of whom 79 are on life support.

He added that 2,312 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 209,239, which shows the recovery rate to be 91.4 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,064 fresh cases of Sindh, 845 (or 79.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 314 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 289 from District East, 84 from District Central, 66 from District Korangi, 60 from District West and 32 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 37 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Badin, Kambar and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan 10 each, Jacobabad and Umerkot seven each, Jamshoro, Larkana, Sujawal and Sukkur six each, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar five each, Thatta and Kashmore two each, and Dadu and Sanghar one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government.