NUST mountaineer sets record by scaling 7,324m peak in winter

Islamabad: Accomplishing yet another feat in the face of hostile weather and imminent quandary vis-à-vis a gigantic ascent, Saad Munawar, a student of MS Information Systems at NUST Military College of Signals, set a new world record on January 10, 2021, by scaling Yazghil Sar Peak in the Hispar Muztagh (a sub-range) in the mighty Karakorum Mountain range.

Saad was leading a team of five climbers during the four-day expedition, all of whom managed to reach the summit. The achievement is unprecedented since no other mountaineer prior to Saad and his teammates has ever performed this feat in winters.

Yazghil Sar, boasting a height of 7,324 meters (24,028 ft), is the 87th highest peak in the world and 37th in Pakistan. In 2019, Saad had also set the world record of being the only mountaineer to traverse the three highest mountain ranges of the world on foot, covering 665 kilometres in a span of 23 days. The young mountaineer’s courage and unparalleled perseverance are both awe-inspiring and a matter of great pride for NUST and Pakistan.