Efforts will be made to hold PSL-6 with crowd, says Mani

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said Sunday night that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a famous brand and efforts will be made to convince the government to allow crowd to witness the PSL-6 matches following Covid-19 SOPs.

Talking to the media during the PSL Player Draft, Mani said: “The PSL is a famous brand now and the entire nation is proud of its league. Fans always supported the PSL and also played a significant role in making it a success in every edition.

“In this edition as well, we will try to convince the government to allow a fixed number of crowd who may watch the matches strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs set by the government,” Mani said.

Lauding the role of franchises and their owners, the PCB chairman said: “The franchises have an important role in making the PSL a brand and one of the world’s best cricket leagues. “We are highly grateful to all the franchises and their owners for putting faith in us and going ahead with us in a positive manner, which will help in further popularising the league,” he said.

Mani further said that the involvement of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL is a clear proof of its popularity among the entire cricket-playing nations. “The registration of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL Player Draft is a very positive sign for the league.”