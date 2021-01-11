3,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed

PESHAWAR: District Administration Friday destroyed 3,000 liters of milk during operations against unhygienic milk in different areas.

The business of selling adulterated milk is booming in Peshawar. In this regard, the administration conducted operations in Hayatabad, University Road, Circular Road, Gulbahar, inner city and other areas and destroyed 3,000 liters of adulterated milk. Livestock department officials were also with the administration on this occasion.