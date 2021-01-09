Change in police station culture govt’s priority: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar called on Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday in which important issues related to law and order were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said that change in police station culture was the government priority. He directed the CCPO to intensify the ongoing campaign against the land mafia as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and focus on eradication of arms display, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other heinous crimes. The minister assured that the CCPO would get the full support of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the government to meet the public expectations regarding law and order.