Murder of Faisalabad lawyer in police custody: Comments sought from Sindh Police to form another inquiry panel

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has sought comments of the Sindh Police authorities to form another inquiry panel in the murder of the Faisalabad lawyer in Sukkur police custody.

According to Sindh Home Department sources, the Sindh home secretary sought comments of the Inspector General Police, Sindh, to form the third inquiry into the incident in which Faisalabad lawyer Mian Aijaz Arain was kidnapped and then tortured to death in the Sukkur Police custody.

Earlier, two senior police officers -- DIG Irfan Baloch and DIG Naeem Shaikh -- conducted two separate inquiries of the same incident and on December 16, 2020, the police authorities, following the latest inquiry report of DIG Naeem Shaikh, sent the misconduct report against SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon and requested to send the matter to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, for further action.

Sources in the Sindh Home Department told The News that SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon has approached the secretary Sindh Home Department for conducting another inquiry by any Additional Inspector General-level officer. On his request, the Sindh home secretary has sought comments from the Sindh Police authorities.

This reporter tried his best to approach Sindh Home Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon and the Sindh Police authorities through the Director Media of the Central Police Office Sindh, called at their cell numbers, then sent them detailed messages but till the filing of this story none of them had responded.